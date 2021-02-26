WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Very windy. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the morning, then patchy blowing snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches valleys and 7 to 14 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow likely in the

evening, then snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches

valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Lows 18 to 24.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 26. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the mid 30s to

lower 40s valleys. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 25. Windy. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper

30s to mid 40s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

rain or snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Very

windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

