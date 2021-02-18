WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 18 to 23.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow likely and a chance

of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing

rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing

rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to

3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to

3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Moderate mountain

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Moderate high

mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1105 PM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and around 1 inch in the mountains. Snow level

2500 feet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

