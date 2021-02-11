WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

_____

153 FPUS56 KPDT 111159

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

WAZ026-120000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 14. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 9 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 14. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-120000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 11 to

17. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-120000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 11 to 15. Windy. North

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 17. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 21.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

WAZ029-120000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Patchy blowing snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 12 to 14. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

WAZ030-120000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs

17 to 23. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows 5 to 9. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs 13 to 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs

16 to 20. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 10. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ520-120000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs 16 to 26. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 2 to 10. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 11 to 19. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 2 to 10. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Bitterly cold. Snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 14 to 19. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 9 to 13. Highs 18 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 14 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

$$

WAZ521-120000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys . Lows 6 to 14. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings

7 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing

snow. Highs 15 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 6 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 6 to 13. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs 17 to 21. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 15. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

_____

