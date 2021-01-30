WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

359 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

359 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

359 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

359 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

359 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

359 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

359 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

