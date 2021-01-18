WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021

_____

185 FPUS56 KPDT 181158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-190000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Wind light and variable

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog through the night.

Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

WAZ027-190000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 42 to 47. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ028-190000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 46. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 25 to 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to

44. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

through the night. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to

29. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ029-190000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ030-190000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Highs 31 to 36. Lows 22 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 32.

$$

WAZ520-190000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

$$

WAZ521-190000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 36 to 43. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather