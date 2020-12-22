WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ 484 FPUS56 KPDT 221158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton WAZ026-230000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 17 to 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 20 to 25. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 40. Lows 22 to 27. $$ WAZ027-230000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 24 to 29. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41. Lows 24 to 29. $$ WAZ028-230000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. Lows 25 to 30. $$ WAZ029-230000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 21 to 26. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 33. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 27 to 32. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 25 to 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. $$ WAZ030-230000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Highs 30 to 36. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 27. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 31 to 37. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs 31 to 37. Lows 21 to 27. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32. $$ WAZ520-230000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs 38 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 29. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 30. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 22 to 27. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37. $$ WAZ521-230000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 25 to 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 25 to 30. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 40. Lows 24 to 29. $$