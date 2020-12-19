WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then

a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows 34 to

39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 39. Lows

18 to 23.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

33 to 38.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain midday. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs 33 to 38.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 51 to

56. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning,

then a slight chance of rain early in the morning. Breezy. Lows

42 to 47. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. Lows

22 to 27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 33 to 38.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then a chance of rain

early in the morning. Windy. Lows 43 to 48. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 41. Lows

23 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 34 to 39.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow early

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow midday.

Rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet. Highs

37 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4900 feet in

the evening. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Highs 40 to 46. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow showers

and rain. Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to

37. Lows 20 to 25.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow midday. Rain late in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a

chance of rain midday. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to

39. Lows 17 to 23.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37.

$$

