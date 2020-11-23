WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020
_____
669 FPUS56 KPDT 231158
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-240000-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow and rain in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level
1700 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 1900 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
26 to 32. Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs
38 to 43.
$$
WAZ027-240000-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 29 to 34.
South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
26 to 32. Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
39 to 44.
$$
WAZ028-240000-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow early in the
morning. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
freezing fog in the morning. A slight chance of in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows
29 to 34.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48. Lows
27 to 32.
$$
WAZ029-240000-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning. Rain
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs
48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 38. South wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.
Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to
36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs
44 to 49. Lows 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
$$
WAZ030-240000-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs
36 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the
evening, then snow likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3700 feet
in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 37. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to
32.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to
32. Highs 32 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Highs
32 to 37.
$$
WAZ520-240000-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely early in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow midday. A slight chance
of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy freezing fog in the late evening and overnight. Snow level
2900 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the
morning. A slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a
chance of rain midday. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to
46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow level
2300 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to
45. Lows 24 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Highs
37 to 42.
$$
WAZ521-240000-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 41 to
46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to
49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2700 feet
overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 2800 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
28 to 33.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to
47. Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows
27 to 32.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
37 to 42.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather