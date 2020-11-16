WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
_____
175 FPUS56 KPDT 161141
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-170015-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 30 to 35.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to
48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
25 to 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows
24 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
39 to 44.
$$
WAZ027-170015-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then rain likely midday. A
chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. North wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.
Highs 43 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
40 to 45.
$$
WAZ028-170015-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. North wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 38 to 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to
55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs
46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs
44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
$$
WAZ029-170015-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A
chance of rain late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to 61.
South wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 39 to 44. South wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 52 to 57. South wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
32 to 37.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.
Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
$$
WAZ030-170015-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and snow early in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain
likely late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 45 to 52. South wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow overnight. Lows 32 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
5100 feet. Highs 39 to 45. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain. Lows 28 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to
39.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 37.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to
29. Highs 31 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 36.
$$
WAZ520-170015-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Snow early in the morning. Rain until late afternoon,
then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Lows 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning,
then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 43 to
48. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with higher gusts
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow. Lows 26 to 32. Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows
22 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.
$$
WAZ521-170015-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. East wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 49 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 30 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 32.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Lows
26 to 31.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to
43.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather