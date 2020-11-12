WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 39 to
44. Wind light and variable becoming southeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain until early
morning, then rain likely early in the morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 1800 feet in the evening. Lows 29 to 34.
East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy. Snow level 1600 feet
overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
1800 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to
47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 46 to 51.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 41 to
46. Wind light and variable becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
30 to 36. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely
midday. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.
Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
overnight. Windy. Snow level 1900 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 38.
West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
47 to 52. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 49 to 55.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the evening,
then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows
35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain early in the
morning, then rain likely midday. A chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 42.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 52 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
Highs 51 to 56.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the evening,
then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows 34 to
39. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow overnight. Windy. Snow level 2000 feet
overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Snow level 2100 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 48.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 32 to 37. Highs 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Lows 37 to 44. Highs 50 to 58.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 30 to 35. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow early in the evening,
then snow likely in the late evening and overnight. Rain early in
the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level
3200 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 32. South wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 3 to
9 inches. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs 33 to 38. South wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Windy. Snow level 3600 feet in the evening. Lows
26 to 32. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Windy. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to
41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 38.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 33 to 40. Highs 37 to 44.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow and rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow level
2300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain...heavy at times
through the night. Snow...heavy at times overnight. Precipitation
may be heavy at times early in the morning. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2700 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to
33. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times and snow...heavy at times in the
morning, then rain...heavy at times in the afternoon.
Precipitation may be heavy at times until late afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Snow level
2600 feet decreasing to 2100 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Snow level 2200 feet increasing to 2800 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 25 to
31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to
44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 36.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 29 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 39 to
44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early in the
evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Rain
may be heavy at times early in the morning. No snow accumulation.
Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times until late afternoon, then rain
likely late in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times
early in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Windy. Snow level
2300 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2400 feet
in the morning. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 47 to 52.
