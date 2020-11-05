WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs

56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows

37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. North

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 62 to

67. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain early in the evening, then rain likely in

the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain early in the

morning. Lows 39 to 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the north overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely midday. Rain late in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely early in

the morning. Cooler. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 27 to 32.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning.

Rain likely midday, then rain late in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

65. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 47. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then a chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely midday. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 36 to 41. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

45. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 4700 feet

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3900 feet in the morning. Highs 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 33.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 28.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then a chance of rain early

in the morning. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 31. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 23 to 30. Highs 39 to 44.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to

61. West wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely early in

the morning. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. North wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow level

2300 feet in the evening. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 40 to 45.

