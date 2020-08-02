WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

_____

236 FPUS56 KPDT 021058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

86 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 78 to 87.

$$

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

59 to 64. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

$$

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

45 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

46 to 53.

$$

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

78 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs 83 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 72 to 81.

$$

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

84 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 88 to

93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

55 to 60. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather