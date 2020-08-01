WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening.

Hazy through the night. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 87 to 92.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 52 to 57.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy smoke in the

evening. Hazy through the night. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 92 to 97.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

88 to 95.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 93 to 98.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

89 to 97.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 91 to 96.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

87 to 94.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 83. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

72 to 82.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 53 to 58. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 46 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

932 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler, hazy. Lows 58 to 63.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 84 to 93.

West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

83 to 89.

