Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

WAZ026-102300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 58. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

WAZ027-102300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 85 to 90.

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 86 to 92.

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs 63 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

43 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

46 to 51.

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 73.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

54. Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

WAZ521-102300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph and gusty overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 76 to 83.

