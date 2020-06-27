WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

520 FPUS56 KPDT 270658 AAA

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-271115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. A chance of showers. Highs 78 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

WAZ027-271115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 70 to 75.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

53 to 60.

WAZ028-271115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows 62 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 56.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 71 to 76.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 82 to

87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 82 to 91.

WAZ029-271115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows

61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers overnight. Lows 51 to

56. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 79 to 88.

WAZ030-271115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows 51 to 58. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 62 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 53 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 52. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

68 to 74.

WAZ520-271115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 62 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to

49. West wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. A chance of showers. Highs 72 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 72 to 81.

WAZ521-271115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1158 PM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 69 to 78. West

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81.

Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

_____

