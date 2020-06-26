WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
_____
680 FPUS56 KPDT 261015
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-261115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 71 to 77.
Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to
71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 50 to
55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 73 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
52 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to
79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
Highs 76 to 82.
$$
WAZ027-261115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind
20 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 70 to 75.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 52 to
57.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
55 to 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows
52 to 57.
$$
WAZ028-261115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West wind
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 71 to 76.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 52 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
55 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 80 to
85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
Highs 80 to 87.
$$
WAZ029-261115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest
wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
68 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 74 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
Highs 77 to 82.
$$
WAZ030-261115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
62 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 44. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 58. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 46.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
53 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 49. Highs 62 to 68.
$$
WAZ520-261115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance
of showers in the late evening and early morning, then a slight
chance of showers early in the morning. Lows 52 to 57. West wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 64 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 68 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Lows 45 to 54. Highs 64 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ521-261115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 70 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 51.
West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
51 to 56.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76.
Lows 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather