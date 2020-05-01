WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 37 to

42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 52. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to

44. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 73 to 78.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 70 to 75.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 39 to 46. Northeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 5400 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet

increasing to 4200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

Highs 56 to 61.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Not as cool. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows

37 to 42. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

