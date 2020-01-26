WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 42. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4800 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow level

4100 feet decreasing to 3600 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 34.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 3700 feet. Highs 34 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4200 feet

increasing to 4700 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 35 to

42. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to

40. Highs 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 48.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely and a

chance of snow overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and a chance of snow. No snow accumulation. Highs

37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 47. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

40 to 46.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

