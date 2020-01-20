WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

_____

362 FPUS56 KPDT 200733

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-201200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows around 28.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

overnight. Snow level 1500 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1400 feet increasing to 1800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

41. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 1700 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32. South wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to

37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

41 to 46. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ027-201200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 27 to 32.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 37 to 42. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1600 feet in

the morning. Highs 39 to 44. North wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 47. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

$$

WAZ028-201200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 26 to 31.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

WAZ029-201200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 26 to 31.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

WAZ030-201200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. South

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 4300 feet in the evening. Lows

29 to 34. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3700 feet increasing to

4100 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. South wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Breezy. Snow level 3600 feet decreasing to 3200 feet overnight.

Lows 26 to 32. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to

41.

$$

WAZ520-201200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 28 to

33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2400 feet in

the morning. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2300 feet

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to

2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers and a

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows

27 to 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 46. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ521-201200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1132 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 28 to 33.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow overnight. Lows 29 to 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 2300 feet increasing to 2700 feet in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 41. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather