WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

_____

608 FPUS56 KPDT 041158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 1900 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 28 to 33. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1700 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of snow. Highs 33 to 42. Lows 24 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

$$

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1600 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 46.

South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 1700 feet in the evening. Lows

29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1600 feet in the

morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to

53. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Snow level 2200 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 32 to 37. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. No snow accumulation. Snow level 2100 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Windy. Snow

level 2200 feet in the evening. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 1400 feet

in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3700 feet in the

morning. Highs 32 to 39. West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 23 to 30. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs 31 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Windy. Lows 23 to 29. Southwest wind

25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 33 to 40. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to

25.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 27 to 32.

$$

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2100 feet.

Highs 36 to 41. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2100 feet. Lows 26 to

31. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

2100 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs

34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance

of snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 29. Highs 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 30 to 35.

$$

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 2400 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight.

Snow level 2400 feet decreasing to 2000 feet overnight. Lows

29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 1700 feet increasing

to 2100 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Snow level 1900 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the

morning. Highs 37 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

and rain. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather