WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

30 to 36. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 54 to 59.

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to

40. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Wind light and variable

becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Wind light and variable

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 53. Lows 36 to 41.

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Wind light and variable

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Wind light and variable

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59.

Lows 36 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

