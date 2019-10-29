WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 16. East wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22. East wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Wind light and

variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 16. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 24 to 31. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 32 to 37. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 17. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

22 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

29 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...Near Record Low Temperatures tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

