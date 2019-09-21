WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 45 to 50. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows
44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 39 to 44. Highs 56 to 61.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. West wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 45 to 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.
Highs 68 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to
63.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.
South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.
South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to
53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to
49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to
45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.
South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to
60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to
43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 46 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to
41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
45 to 50.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 39 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to
48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to
45.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 52 to 60. Lows 37 to 42.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 43 to 48. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
Lows 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.
