WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

_____

379 FPUS56 KPDT 161058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

58 to 64.

$$

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 88 to 93.

$$

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 88 to 97.

$$

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

60 to 65. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs 71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 63. Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather