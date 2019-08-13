WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019
_____
012 FPUS56 KPDT 131058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-132300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.
Highs 83 to 88.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.
$$
WAZ027-132300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows
56 to 61.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows
55 to 62.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.
$$
WAZ028-132300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows
57 to 62.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows
57 to 63.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.
$$
WAZ029-132300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs
84 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows
56 to 62.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.
$$
WAZ030-132300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
50 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to
74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows
52 to 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.
$$
WAZ520-132300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows
49 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows 50 to
56.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows
49 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.
$$
WAZ521-132300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows
54 to 59.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather