WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

211 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft rising to 16 to 18 ft Sunday

night. Bar conditions rough becoming severe with breakers

likely. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 530 AM and 515 PM

Sunday. The afternoon ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

east winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 14 to 16 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, east

winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 15 ft at 13 seconds.

10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday.

TO 7 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Monday.

