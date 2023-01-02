WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

235 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 8 to 10 ft this

morning, then 10 to 12 ft later today through Tuesday. Seas

temporarily 13 to 14 ft during the ebbs, which will occur 130 pm

today and again near 2 am Tue.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...This morning through Tuesday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather