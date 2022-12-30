WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 302 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHAT...Combined seas 6 to 9 ft building to 11 ft with breakers possible during the maximum ebb currents around 10 AM Friday and 1030 PM tonight. Bar conditions moderate becoming rough during the ebbs. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather