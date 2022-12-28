WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 310 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Combined seas around 20 feet with severe bar conditions and breakers covering the bar. Seas will decrease to 15 feet this afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 830 AM and 840 PM on Wednesday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 9 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather