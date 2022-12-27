WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

257 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and

southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 70 kt. For the Gale

Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17 ft at 14

seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Gale

Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or

occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take

shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should

prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and

consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds

and waves subside.

