WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 253 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 to 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 to 14 seconds. out to 10 nm. * WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft subsiding to 8 to 10 ft by late tonight. Bar conditions rough, especially during the afternoon ebb. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 500 AM this morning and 515 PM this afternoon. The afternoon ebb will be very strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS * WHAT...Seas 10 ft at 13 to 14 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather