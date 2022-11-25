WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 to

14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 to 14 seconds.

out to 10 nm.

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft subsiding to 8 to 10 ft by late

tonight. Bar conditions rough, especially during the afternoon

ebb. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 500 AM this morning

and 515 PM this afternoon. The afternoon ebb will be very

strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Seas 10 ft at 13 to 14 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather