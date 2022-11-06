WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

217 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt and seas 9 to 10 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

northeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 ft. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 3 PM Sunday and 315 AM

Monday. The afternoon ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

northeast winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft at 13 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville

To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather