WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less at

times.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar and coastal

waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cape Falcon OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

