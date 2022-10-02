WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1137 PM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 mile or less at

times.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal

waters.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

