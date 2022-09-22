WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

157 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

