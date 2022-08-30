WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

235 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be late afternoon and

early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

