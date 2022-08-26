WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 8

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds likely remain south of the

San Juan Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet at 8

out to 10 nm, and West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De

Fuca.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather