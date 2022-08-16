WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 245 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather