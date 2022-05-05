WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 16

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 ft. Bar conditions moderate to

rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 745 AM and 830

PM Thursday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds becoming west this evening 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Friday.

