WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

231 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...6 to 9 ft through Sunday.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 615 AM Saturday. Seas near 11

ft with breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 630 PM Saturday. Seas near 10 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Strong ebb around 700 AM Sunday. Seas near 11 ft

with breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 8 AM PDT this

morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8

PM PDT this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 AM

PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to

30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight

to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to

midnight PDT Sunday night. For the Gale Watch, from late

Sunday night through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight PDT Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather