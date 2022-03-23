WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 236 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft, easing to 4 to 6 ft late Wednesday night. - FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 9 AM Wednesday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Around 930 PM Wednesday. Seas to 8 ft.. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather