WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 205 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft through Sunday morning, increasing to 8 to 10 ft by Sunday night. - FIRST EBB...Around 815 AM Sunday. Seas to 9 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 815 PM Sunday. Seas to 12 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____