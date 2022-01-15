WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas around 10 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 feet. Bar conditions moderate to rough with breakers possible during the maximum ebb currents around 245 AM and 3 PM today. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather