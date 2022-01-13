WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

233 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 to 12 ft through today, subsiding to 7

to 9 ft Friday.

- FIRST EBB... Around 145 PM Thursday. Seas to 14 ft with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 215 AM Friday. Seas to 11 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Around 230 PM Friday. Seas to 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather