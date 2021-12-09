WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

204 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft building to 10 ft by Thursday

morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 845 AM Thursday. Seas to 13 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Thursday. Seas to 13 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Around 945 AM Friday. Seas to 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

