WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 146 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have largely eased below advisory criteria. A few local northerly gusts to 20-25 kt may continue toward daybreak, but these are not expected to be widespread or frequent. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have largely eased below advisory criteria. A few local northerly gusts to 20-25 kt may continue toward daybreak, but these are not expected to be widespread or frequent. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have largely eased below advisory criteria. A few local northerly gusts to 20-25 kt may continue toward daybreak, but these are not expected to be widespread or frequent. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have eased below advisory criteria, so the advisory has been canceled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have eased below advisory criteria, so the advisory has been canceled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have eased below advisory criteria, so the advisory has been canceled. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather