WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 732 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 7 to 9 ft, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet by Wednesday morning. - FIRST EBB... Around 700 AM this morning. Seas to 12 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____