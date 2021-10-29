WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas easing from around 10 ft to near 5 ft by late Friday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 1230 PM Fri, with seas near 7 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 1245 AM early Sat, with seas near 8 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather