WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

349 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft through Thursday, subsiding to 8 to

10 feet by Friday morning, then to 5 to 7 ft Friday evening.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1115 AM Thursday. Seas 11 to 13 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 1100 PM Thursday. Seas 9 to 11 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Around 1230 PM Friday. Seas 7 to 9 ft.

.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather