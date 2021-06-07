WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 237 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Generally 6 to 8 feet through Monday. - FIRST EBB...Around 330 AM Monday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 400 PM Monday. Seas to 8 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather